Real Madrid defeats FC Barcelona to reach the final of the Copa del Rey after a 0-4 away victory at the Camp Nou Stadium. FC Barcelona, who had defeated Los Blanco in the first leg, lost decisively in the second leg and have been eliminated by a 4-1 aggregate in favour of Madrid.

Vinícius Jr scored Los Blanco’s first goal during the added minutes of the first half to give his side the first-half lead. Karim Benzema scored a hat trick in the 50th, 58th, and 80th minutes respectively, ending the game in a 0-4 win.

Madrid has sought reprisal against Xavi’s side and will meet Osasuna in the final.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke in the press room at Camp Nou after Real Madrid’s rout against FC Barcelona, which sealed their place in the Copa del Rey final. The coach had the following to say:

“It was a complete performance, otherwise we wouldn’t have won 4-0 here. In the first half, we struggled to get the ball out, but the first goal changed the pattern of play and in the second half we caused a lot of damage with our transitions because we found more openings. What I’m most proud of is that the boiler has warmed up again and when we’re warm, we do a pretty good job”.

“Our approach was the same as in the last two Clásicos against FC Barcelona. The only thing I did was add more depth to the game with Rodrygo. The minor details decided the game. The amazing detail of the first goal, which was fantastic, defined the second half”.

