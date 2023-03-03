Barcelona reached the final of the Copa del Rey after a 1-0 victory over arch-rival Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Barcelona continues to dominate over Los Blanco who is regarded as one of the Champions League favorites after destroying Liverpool at Anfield.

The only goal which decides the game was an own goal from Madrid’s defender Eddie Militao. He made the error that guided Xavi to another El Classico win over Los Blanco.

In another semi-final encounter, Osasuna triumphed over Atlético Bilbao by 1-0 on their turf and will have the game decided when they travel to Bilbao.

