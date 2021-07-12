Copa America – Messi cheats the records again

189 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | July 12, 2021
Lionel Messi has no doubt stamped his name on steel in the history books of football even though he is not retired yet. The six-time world player of the year has won almost all that there is to win in the round leather game, the most popular sport in the world.
His critics however have often mocked him for not being able to win any major trophy with the Argentine national team despite his tremendous feat in club football; they also say that he won’t do well if he ever leaves Barcelona, leading some to name him the one-team-man.
Yesterday, he and his national teammates put an end to all argument regarding class as they defeated Brazil in the final of the Copa America, lifting the trophy for the first time since 1993.
We gatgered from goal.com that speaking to reporters after the game, an emotional Messi said “It’s crazy; the happiness the feeling is inexplicable. I knew that at some point it was going to happen,” he said. “The objective was clear and we were able to be champions. The happiness is immense. Many times I have dreamed of this.
“I told Fideo (Di Maria) that today he was going to have his revenge and that’s how it was. I want to share this with those team-mates who were so close so many times and it was not given to them. This is also for them.
“I feel that God was saving this moment for me, against Brazil in the final and in his country. Great credit has to go to (coach) Lionel (Scaloni). He always wanted the best for the national team. He knew how to put together a winning team and he deserves your appreciation”.
