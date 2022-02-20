COOU 6th Governing Council Holds Inaugural Meeting

The 6th Governing Council of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State, has held its inaugural meeting at the University Council Chambers Igbariam.

According to a press statement signed by Dr. Harrison Madubueze, ithe institution’s PRO, the inaugural meeting which lasted for two days (Thursday February 17 to Friday February 18) had both the internal and external members of the council in attendance.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Council, Prof. Anthony Ikefuna, called for a mutual and harmonious relationship among members, while also urging them to always make personal sacrifices through which thei goals and objectives can easily be achieved.

He also thanked and appreciated the University Management particularly the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Greg Nwakoby for his tireless efforts towards the development of the university.

Hear him: “Our roles as council members call for sacrifice from every member including those us who have left our areas of primary assignments/businesses and families to serve this great University and our dear state – Anambra State. The ingredients to a successful outcome of our deliberations will include an unequalled commitment to duties, dedication to assigned tasks, unity and maximum cooperation among members of Council.”

The Chairman further reminded the Council Members that the new Governing Council has enormous challenges to surmount, noting that their ability to tackle those challenges will be a proof of their expertise.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nwakoby expressed gratitude to the Executive Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Dr Willie Obiano for appointing men and women of proven character and integrity from diverse backgrounds as external members of the University Council.

He informed the Council of the Election of Two New Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Prof. Osita Chighanam as DVC Academics and Prof. Mathias Ananti as DVC Administration respectively.

The VC also revealed that the election of the University Senate representatives to Council was held on 13th January 2022, and the following members were elected: Prof. K.K. Nwozor, Prof. Angela Nwammuo, Prof. C.C. Chukwueloka, Prof. Emeka Obi Anthony, and Dr Anselem Nweke.

In the election of Congregation to Council, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the following persons emerged: Prof. M.N. Chendo and Mrs Eucharia Abafor.

The VC further told the Council that the University presented 14 programmes including the Nursing Science and Medical Lab Science for NUC accreditation and resource verification in January 2022 and the outcome was being awaited.

The COOU boss further informed the Council that the University had uninterrupted academic activities in the last academic session of 2020/2021. Hence, the university was able to graduate students in November 2021 and commenced the new academic year of 2021/2022 on 14th November 2021 after the Anambra State governorship election.

He made a passionate appeal to the Council to note and address the issues relating to payment of Earned Academic Allowances, New Salary Structure for Staff and Payment of Staff Pensions by the State Government.

The highpoint of the inaugural meeting was a financial donation of the sum of Ten Million Naira (N10, 000, 000) from a Member of Council, HRH Igwe Chris Oranu Chidume (Eze Ana-Ukwu of Omor) as a developmental support to the University.

The new COOU’s Governing Council was constituted and inaugurated by Gov. Obiano at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Awka, on January 6, 2022, with a four-year mandate to superintend in issues affecting the institution and promote the interests, purposes and objectives of the University.

Other members (external) of the council besides Prof. Ikefuna, the Chairman and Igwe Chris Oranu, include Senator Victor Umeh, Dr. Eric Okoye, Chief Chidi Anyaegbu and Barrister Pat Igwebuike.