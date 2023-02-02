“To these He also presented Himself alive after His suffering, by many convincing proofs, appearing to them over a period of forty days and speaking of the things concerning the kingdom of God.” – Acts 1:3 NASB

Johann Carl Friedrich Gauss, born in 1777, made many important contributions to mathematics. But perhaps his greatest contribution was insisting that results needed to be tested. He insisted that mathematical solutions pass every test. Statements must be proven, not taken for granted.

In similar ways, Jesus demonstrated that it was important to prove the validity of our faith. He demonstrated that He was the Son of God and that His teachings were true.

We see this when John the Baptist sent disciples to question Jesus, asking if He was “the Coming One, or are we to look for someone else?” Jesus responded by pointing to the evidence of His ministry: “Go and report to John what you hear and see.” They could see the results for themselves. Blind eyes were opened. The lame could walk. Lepers were cleansed. The deaf could hear. The dead were raised. And the Gospel was being preached (Matthew 11:1–5).

His followers, too, were to prove the Gospel by letting their light shine so that others could see their “good works” (Matthew 5:16).

After Jesus’ resurrection, He responded to Thomas’s doubt by appearing to him and proving that He was alive (John 20:24-29). This was one of His “many convincing proofs.”

Today, the world still looks for valid proof that the Gospel is true. Remember, people are watching you. Seek to live so that your life provides proof that you are passing the tests.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you shining the light of the Gospel to those around you?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for changing my life. Use me to demonstrate the power of the Gospel. May others see Jesus in me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 1