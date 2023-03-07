The Borno South Senatorial District senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has donated N10 million to help the victims of the Maiduguri Monday Market (MMM) fire.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, the Chairman of the Tertiary Institutions Trust Fund (TETfund), Kashim Imam, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, and Ndume’s donation of N100 million bring the total amount donated to victims to N2.41 billion.

The administration of Borno State had also provided N2 billion to aid the victims and had started rebuilding the market, which had been devastated and was estimated to be worth N500 billion.

On Saturday at the market complex, Ndume delivered the check and said: “The doors are open for more donation in kind and finance from philanthropists, humanitarian agencies and the organised private sector (OPC).”

In order for the affected vendors and market women to regain their means of subsistence, he highlighted that the demolished market needed to be promptly rebuilt.

Mustapha Loskuri, the market’s general manager, said that 12, 999 stores were destroyed in the six-hour blaze that occurred on Sunday, February 26, 2023, along Ahmadu Bello Way.

He claimed that more than 65,000 traders and market women in Maiduguri had jobs thanks to the market that the Mohammed Goni administration had created in 1979.

