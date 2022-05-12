Continue Your Carnage In S/East And Meet Your Doom- IPOB Warns Criminals

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday vowed to “destroy” criminals and their sponsors terrorizing the Southeast.

IPOB vowed to uproot all criminal elements in Abia and Anambra states, and the entire Southeast, saying their days are numbered.

In a statement from the spokesman of IPOB on Wednesday, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group insisted that the activities of criminalities in the region must stop.

The statement also named some prominent personalities in the Southeast, who the group alleged are sponsoring criminalities in the region.

According to Powerful: “Those our intelligence unit uncovered sponsoring these criminals are Chief Charles Ogbonna (Evuluogu Ibeku), RT Hon Ude Uko Chukwu, Chief Chimedum Orji Ikuku the son of T. A Orji.”

He accused Theodore Orji’s son, Ikuku of sponsoring the establishment of a fake Eastern Security Network, ESN.

IPOB warned: “Anyone who knows these people whose names are mentioned above should advise them to retrace their steps because if they continue on this evil part, they shall regret their actions.

“IPOB will not warn them or mention their names again. Soon these monsters they created will turn their attention to them.

“IPOB has embarked on uprooting all cultist members and hoodlums in Abia state and will extend this action against cultists in Anambra State and the entire region. It is unacceptable to us for people destroying our region and claiming they are IPOB or ESN operatives, while in reality they are not.”

The separatist group assured that “it cannot attack or kill anybody because it’s not our mandate.

“Anybody who is associating with and who knows these criminal groups in the region must inform them that IPOB is coming to visit them and their evil sponsors and they should therefore be prepared for what is coming after them soon.

“We will not allow that nonsense to continue anymore in our region. Those sponsors across the region, your days are numbered,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...