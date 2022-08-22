Activities marking the first coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse lll ended yesterday with a thanksgiving at the palace chapel of the monarch in Warri.

The event attracted dignitaries from all walks of life from the state and beyond including the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; a former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori; Senator James Manager and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Mr. Adewale Adebayo.

Others were Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Roli Uduaghan; Chief Kenneth Gbagi; Chief Great Ogboru and the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, HRM, Dr. Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi l among others.

In a sermon, the founder and Presiding Pastor of the Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor underscored the importance of thanksgiving, saying that thanksgiving throws the gate open for more blessings from God.

Oritsejafor who congratulated the Olu on his first coronation anniversary, called on him to continue to lean on God for divine direction that would enable him take the oil city to enviable height.

The clergyman said Warri had the potential of becoming the Dubai of Africa if stakeholders and government at all levels contribute towards the peace and overall development of the city.

“Thanksgiving opens the gate for more blessings; it brings you into the presence of God for divine favour through which, God flavours our labour.

“If you are not greatful, you will become a great fool. We must learn to emphasise the importance of thanksgiving in our daily life,” Pastor Oritsejafor added.

Pastor Oritsejafor who was a one time President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), advocated for a paradigm shift in the orientation of youths in contemporary Nigerian society towards hard work which, he said, was a springboard for sustainable success in life.

Highlight of the ceremony where prayers were said for the Olu of Warri, Delta State and Nigeria at large, was a special thanksgiving to God by the monarch who was accompanied by Itsekiri Chiefs as well as sons and daughters of the Itsekiri nation.