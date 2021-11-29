A poor mind teaches nothing –

Than to want anything, maybe everything;

Greed is never resting –

So it wants everything, every time;

Both like the glutton

Who didn’t know that wheat could be many things

And even weeds could look like it.

Wealth teaches something –

That it isn’t everything;

He can’t buy a season, not even the dry one.

Contentment is a precious thing;

With it man should be living,

Created man is for himself enough

Like Adam, Crusoe, and even Jonah in the fish’s belly,

Must time and space appear equal?

God is more than enough.

Wisdom is all-comprehending,

Peace all-apprehending,

Fear teaches nothing

But to always be running

From chasy imaginations,

Which you must stop creating.

Patience tells us to be forgiving

Of the time and graces that seem to be wasting.

Love truly is everything.