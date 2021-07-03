146 views | Justine John Dyikuk | July 4, 2021
14th Sunday of the Year, B – July 4, 2021.
Readings: Ezekiel 2:2-5; Ps 122:1-5; 2 Corinthians 12:7-10 & Gospel – Mark 6:1-6.
Theme: Contempt for Prophets!
Introduction
Beloved in Christ, our liturgy unveils the mandate and burden of prophethood. It discloses the indispensable role of prophets in the society on the one hand and the contempt they face on the other. In fact, it particularly reveals the conspiracy theories prophets have had to deal with but assures that they should not to lose sight of their calling. We shall situate the theme “Contempt for Prophets” around pastoral lessons.
Background & Summary of the Readings
Ezekiel got his call to be a prophet during one of the greatest crises in Israel’s history. It will be recalled that in 597 BCE, the Babylonians overran the city of Jerusalem defeating Israel’s small army. To add salt to injury, they placed Zedekiah, their own puppet on the throne. Within a decade, Zedekiah attempted to resist the overbearing influence of the Babylonians by aligning with Egypt. That reckless attempt brought down the wrath of Nebuchadnezzar on Israel leading to the removal of the king and court to Babylon around 587 BCE. This sad incident made Israel to cease to exist as a nation for many years as evidence in the allegorical narrative of Ezekiel 17.
Our first reading (Ezekiel 2:2-5) discloses that it is in this “season of dry bones” that the Prophet Ezekiel was called to preach. The apparent defeat, plunder and death combined to make his “job” difficult. The reading reveals that God called the prophet Ezekiel to minister to those who have rebelled against him but states: “whether they listen or not, this set of rebels shall know there is a prophet among them.” Apparently, the prophet notes that the rebellion was carried out by both their ancestors and their children. The text suggests that the prophet has little or no freedom from fulfilling the prophetic mandate which is wrapped in opposition and rebellion.
In the second reading, (2 Corinthians 12:7-10) St. Paul gives testimony of how Satan tried to be a torn in his flesh as he strove to carry out his missionary mandate. He, however, discloses how the Lord assures him thrice: “My grace is enough for you.” As a consequence, Paul stresses: “…I am quite content with my weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions and agonies I go through for Christ’s sake. For it is when I am weak that I am strong.”
The gospel reading (Mark 6:1-6) presents us with the contempt shown to Jesus by people of his home-town, Nazareth. The people even made reference to his trade (carpentry) and his mother (Mary), cousins (James, Jose, Jude and Simon) as familiar ground to take him for granted. As a result, they did not accept him. Because the origin of the Messiah was unknown (John 7:27) his relatives could not believe he was the Messiah. Perhaps they were trying to tell him, “Physician, heal yourself” (Luke 4:24). To this, Jesus said: “A prophet is only despised in his own country, among his own relations and in his own house.” As a result, he could not work many miracles there. In fact, he was amazed at their lack of faith.
Pastoral Lessons
Homiletic Points to Remember
Conclusion
Priests are urged to shun pride even as they carry out the mission of Christ. They must also resist the temptation to play God in all matters through taking arbitrary decisions. On the contrary, pastors of souls should emulate Christ who is the fulfillment of the Law and the Prophets by relying on him for the grace to be worthy ministers in season and out of season. Just as Jesus could not work miracles in his hometown because of their lack of faith, many priests and religious find it difficult to counsel/advice their siblings and friends because “familiarity breeds contempt.”
We pray that pastoral agents are emboldened like Prophet Ezekiel to speak truth to power. May the family members and friends of contemporary prophets and indeed, all Christians not help in countering the faith but supporting their very own in the missionary enterprise. Amen.
