Cont Mhlanga, a fine fount of knowhow,

Words, words are not adequate to describe how

You lived and touched the lives of many a soul,

May your lovely legacy of insight live and console,

A visionary, founder of Amakhosi Theatre Productions,

May your works speak to us and to the future generations.

You were not only a celebrated playwright and director,

But also a peerless jet of inspiration to many a soul,

A passionate protector of history and heritage, a daring defender

Of the defenseless and voiceless whose modesty was a splendor,

Words are not enough to define your larger-than life resourcefulness,

In the fullness of time, legends don’t die, they repose in fruitfulness.