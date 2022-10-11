“Three times a year all your males shall appear before the LORD your God … at the Feast of Unleavened Bread, at the Feast of Weeks, and at the Feast of Tabernacles; and they shall not appear before the LORD empty-handed.” – *Deuteronomy 16:16*

Today at sundown begins the annual celebration of the Feast of Tabernacles. This celebration was established by God Himself and was important to Him.

At this special time, His people were to assemble and present their sacrifices and offerings. They were to give to Him from the harvest He had given to them! Everyone was to bring offerings from what they had received. There were no exceptions.

Central to this celebration was the command to dwell in booths or tents. This reminded them of God’s care and protection during their forty years in the wilderness. It was a reminder that He continued to care for them.

This was not just a religious ceremony but a central moment of the entire year. The tabernacle itself was filled with symbolism. It was a yearly reminder that God is faithful, that He watches over us, and that we are not to trust in earthly possessions or even other people but remember that everything in life is temporary. The only things that last are the things of God and His kingdom.

The message of Tabernacles is still important and relevant. It is an opportunity to remember all God has done for us, that this world is not our home, and that we must not trust in people, possessions, and things.

Trust your life to God. He has taken care of you in the past. He will take care of you today, tomorrow, and throughout eternity.

*Reflection Question:*

What are you thanking God for doing in this past year?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for all You have done for me. Thank You that all Your promises are true. I trust my life to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Deuteronomy 16