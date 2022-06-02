Thursday, June 2, 2022
CONMEBOL-UEFA CUP: Lionel Messi wins his second trophy with Argentina equalling Ronaldo’s number

Oladimeji Adeoye

Argentina today defeated Italy in the inaugural edition of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Nations Finalissima, the blockbuster clash was easy for Argentina as they put three past the Azzurri at the Wembley Stadium, England. Lionel Messi has now won two trophies with Argentina, equalling Ronaldo’s number with Portugal.

Italy made it to the Finalissima after defeating England at Wembley on penalties in the Euro 2020. On the other hand, Argentina reached the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Nations Finalissima after beating arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 in Copa America final to end a 28-year wait.

Argentina controlled the game, earning the most possession, passes, and shots on target. Inter Milan forward, Lautaro Martínez, opened the scoring chart for Argentina 28 minutes into the encounter. Just before half-time, Angel Dimaria doubled the lead as Pyalo Dybala netted the safety goal during extra time.

According to umpteen reports, UEFA and CONMEBOL agreed to introduce the Finalissima to increase the cooperation between two of the largest football federations with both signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

UEFA president Aleksander Caferin said:

“We are very much looking forward to exploring new opportunities together, and we are eagerly awaiting the Finalissima in London in June 2022.”

