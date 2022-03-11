Confused daughter of Eve seeks counsel over her relationship

A confused daughter of Eve has taken to the public to seek advise on how to handle her relationship issues.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady who preferred anonymity said she has been seeing her boyfriend for two years but suddenly developed cold feet towards him because she is chubby and the guy is slim.

She wrote:

I have been dating this guy for two years now, many times I have done things to hurt him but he will forgive me and we will continue like nothing happened. He has been helping me a lot even financially and our relationship is a no sex relationship…

He called me yesterday that he will be coming with his people on Sunday for introduction but am having double mind about it because I am chubby and he’s slim and kinda short and I am a bit taller than him… He’s older than me with four years but I feel I look older, though he use to say he doesn’t care about my weight that he loves me like that

I don’t know if I should allow him come or quit, pls advise me.