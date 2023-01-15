“In the fear of the LORD there is strong confidence, and His children will have a place of refuge. The fear of the LORD is a fountain of life, to turn one away from the snares of death.” – Proverbs 14:26-27

In his book on the development of civilization, scholar Kenneth Clark described how confidence has been a major factor in many breakthroughs throughout history. Confidence provided fertile ground for creativity to flourish, for business to be conducted, and for exploration to take place.

At the same time, the lack of confidence has been a factor limiting exploration and discovery, holding back development, and spreading doubt and disbelief.

The same principles are true for our Christian lives. Without confidence, we can feel defeated and insecure, reluctant to take steps of faith. Without confidence, we are vulnerable to manipulation and deception, and more easily can become discouraged.

Everything changes when we are confident. But we need to be confident in God alone. People will fall short and fail us. But, as Solomon wrote, we can have strong confidence as we fear the Lord. We also need to realize that the devil continually seeks to undermine our confidence. He knows that if we are confident in God, we can accomplish great things for His Kingdom. He wants us weak and filled with doubt.

Do you lack confidence? Do you feel inadequate? Right now, turn to God. He can give you confidence that He is with you. He loves you and has a plan for your life. He will protect and guide you. He wants to be your strength. Trust in Him. Let Him give you confidence!

*Reflection Question:*

Journal about your level of confidence and its source.

*Prayer*

Father, I place my confidence in You. I know You will guide me. Free me from doubt and uncertainty. Help me serve You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Proverbs 14