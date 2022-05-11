CAF: Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, will host the 2021/22 Total Energy Confederation Cup Final

The Nest of Champions has been appointed by CAF to host this season’s CAF Confederation final for the very first time in history, slated for 20 May 2022. The 30,000-seater capacity stadium was selected over six other stadiums jostling to host the final, according to Paul Bassey. The Stadium is one of the best currently in Nigeria and is a home ground to defending champions Akwa United and Enugu Rangers this season.

CAF delegations were in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state a month ago to inspect the Nest of Champions to ascertain its eligibility to host the 2021/22 CAF Confederation final. Benin Republic got the slot last year at the Cotonou Stadium, Benin which featured Raja Athletic Club of Morocco and JS Kabylie of Algeria. Raja Club triumphed over JS Kabylie by 2-1 in the final.

The CAF confederation is at the semi-final stages of the competition as it stands with the first leg already played and decided.

Orlando Pirates of South Africa defeated Al Ahly of Tripoli by 2-0 at the June 11 Stadium, Tripoli, Libya. Orlando Pirates with two goals advantage will host Al Ahly Tripoli on Sunday 15 May for the second encounter to decide the finalist. Mazambe of DR Congo will host AFC Barkanes of Morocco in the second tie at their turf, but haven’t secured a 1-0 advantage at DR Congo.

Unfortunately, No Nigeria Professional League team made it to this stage after Rivers United were eliminated by Al Masry of Egypt during the preliminary stages by 2-2 goal aggregate after both legs were played. Enyimba FC of Aba who were the only Nigerian team to reach the knockout round had their game worked over by CAF after the People’s elephant were held in Casablanca, Morocco, and were unable to travel to Tunisia to play their first leg game against Ittihad of Tunisia despite a 2-0 advantage secured at Aba due to Covid-19 restrictions.

