Many years back when social media and mobile phones were not rampant, people had less to compare their lives with.

After school days, people scatter into the world like castor seeds in search of greener pastures and a peaceful life as the case may be. One may just have the opportunity of seeing few classmates again.

On few occasions you may run into one, do little catching up and then move back to their normal lives.

Nobody is logging into social media to see pictures of their classmates with their children to compare that they are not yet married or have children yet.

Nobody takes pictures with intentions to ‘pepper’(intimidate)anybody on the social space.

Nobody is seeing anybody’s vacation pictures.

People were left with their lives and the zeal to become better than who they were yesterday and not their classmate.

There were less of thought-provoking wealth displays and razzmattaz from intentionally simulated activities.

People had more of those they know their history to success to copy.

Comparison is the greatest enemy of peace of mind.

Once you have a reference point, you will most likely work just to meet up with a standard, a standard you could have even passed.

Many people live their lives, unknowingly working hard to meet up with the dreams of other people leaving what truly makes them happy.

In addition to so many good things social media has done… It has messed with the peace of mind of ‘Lesser minds’.

