Carloha Nigeria has reaffirmed its dedication to the growth of automotive engineering technology, particularly with relation to the procurement of old automobiles for use in sub-Saharan Africa.

Global automaker Carloha claimed that it partners with well-known US used car dealers to identify the highest caliber used cars for Nigerian drivers.

The automated system’s replication is intended to establish Carloha Nigeria as a competitive business that would lead the world in automotive engineering innovation and provide custom, high-end services.

ADVERTISEMENT

With more than 200 devoted staff that provide comprehensive automobile buying, loan, and insurance services, Carloha International has its worldwide headquarters in the USA and owns and maintains a number of stores and maintenance facilities.

Mathew Enuoma Aje, the marketing manager for Carloha Nigeria, commented on the company’s operations in Nigeria, saying: “We are in business to set the pace in sales and services of the used-vehicle segment in Nigeria, by making car ownership a fluid process for all clients.

He emphasized that Carloha Nigeria takes pride in offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles from premium brands that are tough, refined, and suitable for all of our customers’ tastes. Furthermore, the type and condition of vehicles we carry are uncommon and unavailable elsewhere.

Carloha Nigeria displays a variety of high-end used cars from well-known manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota (Lexus), Ford, and Range Rover that have been carefully chosen and well-finished to standards with the most recent technology.

Aje claimed that all used vehicles are priced fairly using the computerized pricing method. The pricing of used cars presents a significant algorithmic challenge to the entire industry.

He claimed that Carloha Nigeria was able to resolve this problem by using machine learning technology to precisely set the price of a vehicle in relation to cyclical economic conditions and market imbalance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of aftersales, he asserted that Carloha is prepared to set the pace as a significant participant in the sales and maintenance of used cars by installing cutting-edge technical automated equipment.

He said that in order to meet market demand, the company uses scientific methodologies in conjunction with a completely automated management system known as 149 vehicle inspection points on the chassis, engine, transmission, exterior, interior, electronic system, road test, and maintenance equipment.

He claimed that the business is offering a significant price reduction on every vehicle acquired between October 31, 2022, and January 31, 2022 in the spirit of the holiday season. Free registration, free insurance, free first three services, a loan option, a trade-in option, and a warranty of three months or 5,000 kilometers, whichever comes first, are further benefits that customers can take advantage of.

He claims that the end-of-year promotion, “Drive your dream,” is exclusive and alluring because it includes freebies related to car ownership and driving convenience. The goal of the “Drive your dream” promotion is to make this holiday season happy, joyful, and peaceful for all of our customers. It also serves as a thank-you for all of your support throughout the year in 2022.