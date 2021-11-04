After a Joint Emergency meeting of Pro-Biafran Groups on the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election scheduled for November 6, 2021, we resolved as follows:

1) The Anambra State governorship Election scheduled for November 6, MUST HOLD UNHINDERED in the overall interest of Ndigbo and long term benefits of the Biafran struggle.

2) As Biafra agitation groups, the Meeting further resolved never to lose sight of the ideals of the father of the Biafran nation, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, which are “Biafra of the Mind” and nonviolent struggle for the rights of Ndigbo in Nigeria in particular and Biafrans in general, noting that the central aim of the Biafra struggle and all other agitations in Nigeria for that matter is for the enthronement of an equitable and progressive nation; or peaceful dissolution of the union where coexistence as one nation is impossible and unattainable.

3) The Meeting reassuringly recalled that Ojukwu contested for the Nigerian Presidency under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to open the door for strategic political participation of Biafrans in Nigeria’s political process, as a necessary step towards the actualization of a of Biafra dream either as truly an integral part of Nigeria or a sovereign entity.

4) The Meeting noted that we are all committed to ensuring the release of our brother and comrade, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB); and therefore commended the NASS Caucus, South East Traditional Rulers and Igbo Archbishops/ Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and the others on their patriotic efforts to ensure Kanu’s release in order to de-escalate tension in the South East.

5) The Joint Meeting also noted that from all empirical evidence, continued Sit-At-Home, whether ordered by IPOB or not, has to stop since it is only increasing the hardship of long suffering Biafrans, in line with the position of revered Igbo elders, particularly the Council of South East Traditional Rulers and Council of Igbo Archbishops/Bishops.

6) The Joint Meeting also resolved to constructively engage the IPOB leadership to fashion out the best ways of addrssing all the issues that have led to the sit- at -home civil disobedience for a better result.

7) Finally, the Joint Meeting urged all Pro-Biafran groups and Biafrans in general to eschew violence in the forthcoming Anambra election and go out and vote for the candidates of their choice, while denouncing the the nefarious activities of the Unknown Gunmen as anti-igbo and a precursor to armed struggle.

8) The Joint Meeting reiterated its commitment to a non violent struggle for the Actualization of the Biafran Dream.

Signed

1) Dr. Law Mefor

For: Customary Government of Biafra

2) Nwaada Eberechukwu Anigbogu

For: De Facto Biafran Government

3) Bar P. N. Okoro

For: Bilie Human Rights

4) Comrade Zulu Ofoelue

For Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN)

5) Chukwuebuka Ikenwa (High Tension)

For: Biafran United Liberation Council (BULCO)

6) Comrade Osita Chukwuagbanarinam

For: Salvation People (SP) Biafra

7) Comrade Clinton Umeh – De Mobilizers Initiative, DMI

8) Mazi Ikechukwu Bismarck Oji, MNSE

For: New Narrative