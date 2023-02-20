The Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof. Greg Nwakoby has been rated high yet again for conducting one of the most transparent, free, fair and credible Deanship elections in the history of the University.

The outcome of the election sparked widespread jubilations across the campuses, as the university community witnessed what could be termed as the most democratic Deanship election which produced the most credible candidates as Deans of Faculty at Igbariam, Uli and Awka Campuses.

TNC correspondent in Anambra gathered that members of the academic staff of the University, trooped out enmasse and conscientiously elected the candidates who they consider eligible and credible for the position of Deans of Faculty.

The election which began with the Faculties at Igbariam and Awka Campuses, returned Prof. C.O.A. Ugwumba, a Professor of Agricultural Economics, as the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture.

Also, Prof. Cynado Ezeogidi, a Professor of History and International Studies was elected as the Dean, Faculty of Arts while Prof. Rita Nnorom, a Professor of Science Education, was returned as the Dean, Faculty of Education.

Others are, Prof. Nkeiruka Orji who is a Professor of Public Health Parasitology elected as the Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology, Prof. Obiora Ejiofor, a Professor of Paediatrics, as the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Medicine, Prof. Peace Eze, a Professor of Marketing as the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences and Prof. Anthony Agu, a Professor of Public Finance and Fiscal Policy as the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences.

On the other hand, the Deanship election which was held at Uli campus on a later date, returned Prof. K.K. Nwozor a Professor of Applied Geophysics as the Dean, Faculty of Physical Sciences.

In the same vein, Prof. Ifeoma A.C. Mbachu, a Professor of Environmental Microbiology, was elected as the Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences alongside Prof. I.J Okafor, a Professor of Anatomy, who was elected as the Dean, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences while Prof. C.A Nwabueze, a Professor of Electronics and Telecommunications was returned as Dean, Faculty of Engineering.

While giving his acceptance speech, one of the elected Deans, Prof Chris Nwabueze of the Faculty of Engineering, Prof Chris Nwabueze thanked the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Greg Nwakoby for providing a level playing ground for all the contestants and ensuring that there was a high level of transparency in the electoral process to guarantee equal opportunity without any form of interference.

According to him, the vision which the Vice Chancellor provided that has ensured that the University continues to move from strength to strength is highly commendable.

“I want to commend the Vice Chancellor for the innovation he has brought into the University administration. Before now, we see academic staff being stagnated without promotions and even when they are promoted, the allowances due to them are not provided.

“But, since the VC arrived, he has succeeded in deploying visionary means to ensure the prompt promotion of staff and payment of their allowances.

“This also impacts the students because a motivated teacher will go on to give his best in the discharge of his duties. This is quite commendable,” he said.

Nwabueze shared his vision to ensure the unbundling of the Faculty of Engineering to give room for more departments, which will in turn open up admission opportunities for more young secondary school leavers.

He also stressed the need for the Faculty to explore partnerships with industries to practicalize the outcomes of various researches conducted in the various departments.

On her part, the newly-elected Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology, Prof. Nkeiruka Orji quipped; “I would say that the elections were free and fair as was conducted by the team and there are no aggrieved parties. This is as a result of how transparent the process was and after the elections, all of us shook hands and conducted the hand over where necessary.

“I want to applaud the efforts of the University management team towards ensuring that COOU emerges one of the best universities to reckon with.

“Other VCs have tried to establish this Faculty but it wasn’t possible but today, Prof Nwakoby has achieved that.

“Today, we don’t go on strike and it is due to the efforts of the VC at ensuring that workers’ salaries are paid as and when due.”

Prof Orji, who noted that the Faculty is presently the youngest faculty in the University, said they are presently doing resource verification, with its attendant huge monetary implications, appealed to the State Government to ensure adequate financial support to the University, to enable it meet the demands of the various faculties.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr Harrison Madubueze, the peaceful conduct of the election and the turnout of academic staff members go to show the unification spirit and sportsmanship which the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nwakoby has imbibed among members of staff as the election took place without any form of violence or rancour.

He also said the transparency witnessed during the election saw those who contested and lost the elections accept the results as none of them protested against the outcomes.