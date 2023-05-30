Comedian AY Tackles Trolls After Accepting National Award

Adams Peter May 30, 2023 0
Ayo Makun popularly known with his stage name AY has responded to trolls who questioned his choice to accept the national honor that the government had conferred upon him.

The comedian strongly asserted that receiving a national honor is the highest honor one can earn for their contributions to the development of a nation, and he is more than happy to accept the distinguished accolade.

The comedian shared his opinions on Twitter, writing, “Those of you shaming or asking me to reject ‘A National Honour’ are clearly missing a vital point. Our country is bigger and more important than any president or political party awarding it. National honour is the highest recognition anyone can get for his or her contributions to nation-building. So my allegiance is to a country where I have contributed my own quota, and I am more than happy to be rewarded by the same nation.”

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

The comedian’s viewpoint is not shared by everyone, though. Seun Kuti, a musician, criticized the comedian on Instagram when he gave an explanation for why he accepted the prize.

Seun Kuti emphasized that the national award is based on a presidential committee’s nomination, subject to the president’s confirmation.

Let me reiterate. He even mocked the comedian when he accepted his “Buhari” award by saying, “Let me reiterate. No be a public opinion poll them take dey choose national award na by presidential committee then the president will accept the nomination of certain people. In as much as it’s a national honour, it’s a presidential appointment. Biko, receive ur BUHARI award and stop to dey Shalaye!!!”

It’s important to note that the comedian had previously expressed his satisfaction and enthusiasm after winning the coveted award from the President the day before responding to the trolls.

He eagerly tweeted the wonderful news, which elicited many congrats from his fans.

A number of individuals support AY Comedian decision to accept the national honor, viewing it as well-deserved recognition for his efforts, while others concur with Seun Kuti’s assertion that the honor is a presidential appointment and shouldn’t call for an explanation.

Who is AY?

Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known by his stage name AY, is a Nigerian actor, comedian, presenter on radio and television, writer, producer, and director of motion pictures.

He was born on August 19th, 1971, and was raised in the Ondo State local government of Ifon, Ose. He serves as the host of the A.Y. comedic skits and live shows.

Robert O. Peters directed and he produced his debut film, 30 Days in Atlanta.

He was appointed a U.N. Peace Ambassador and was given the title in 2009. He also serves as the country’s CEO of Corporate World Entertainment.

What Honors Was Conferred On A.Y?

Every year, Nigerians and allies of Nigeria are given a collection of orders and decorations known as the Nigerian National Honors.

During the First Nigerian Republic, they were established by the National Honors Act No. 5 of 1964 to recognize Nigerians who have contributed to the good of the country.

These honors are different from the ones that are a part of the nation’s historic chieftaincy system, which is a distinct (but also recognized by law) organization.

The greatest honors or medals a citizen can earn from his or her country for service to the country are known as national honors.

Ayo Makun was awarded Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

