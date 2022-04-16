“After these things I looked, and behold, a door standing open in heaven. And the first voice which I heard was like a trumpet speaking with me, saying, ‘Come up here’, and I will show you things which must take place after this.” Revelation 4:1

Jesus extended that invitation to John the Apostle after He had revealed the state of the churches down through the ages.

Listen! Do you hear it? “Come up here.” No? Open your heart and unplug your spiritual ears and you will hear, “Come up Here.” It is the voice of the Holy Spirit calling you to Jesus. Oh, how He loves you and wants to be with you!

Going forward. Climbing up. One step followed by another prevents a fall. As we walk with Jesus our best foot is the one that takes us forward and into a closer relationship with Him. He is calling us to lay down every idol in our lives, and even in our thoughts. Anything that we want more than God is an idol and it has to go. When we cast these things down, He will direct our lives into His glory. Everything that we will ever need resides within His glory.

The Lord showed John what would come to pass in the last days. At times John must have been overwhelmed as he tried to describe what he was seeing with the limited knowledge of his day. Seeing airplanes and missiles, he could only think of animals that resembled them. For example, perhaps he described a helicopter as a scorpion.

Prayer:

“God, I thank you for preparing us for the things that our world is facing today. I determine to put one foot in front of the other and walk towards you. I covenant with You to lay down my idols as You reveal them to me. Thank You for being my present help.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Our wonderful God has told us everything that we need to know in this present time. Our newspapers read like what He showed to John. Everything that is coming upon our earth has been foretold in Scripture. If we are blood-bought saints of His we need not fear anything but Him. He is our sun and shield: a very present help in trouble.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Like this: Like Loading...