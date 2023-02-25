The front runner in the 2023 Cross River State governorship contest, Distinguished Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu, has called on Nigerians to come out en masse to exercise their voting right in the decision to elect the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He made the call in a phone interview put across to him to ascertain the situation of things in his area concerning the Presidential and National Assembly polls taking place today.

Prince Otu, the candidate of Cross River All Progressives Congress (APC) in the gubernatorial election holding on March 11, said it was important for all eligible citizens to partake in the process of choosing leaders at various levels in demonstration of their democratic rights.

Noting that the election was so far peaceful in his area, the governorship hopeful lamented the late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at his polling unit.

“The election is going on peacefully. It is peaceful here. But there was late arrival of materials at my own polling unit. The officials only arrived at about 11.30am. I just hope that the late arrival won’t prevent anybody from being accredited and given the chance to exercise their right to vote. We won’t want anybody to be denied the opportunity to vote,” Prince Otu declared.

Asked what may have been responsible for the late arrival of materials at his polling unit, the APC Guber candidate responded: “I don’t really know what was responsible for their late arrival yet. But I think it may not be unconnected with the new naira policy. It may have been due to logistics issues arising from the naira scarcity caused by the policy.”

Prince Otu, who had in the course of his campaigns, expressed confidence that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win the presidential election, appealed that Nigerians should in spite of the naira crunch endeavor to turn out for voting.

