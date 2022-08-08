Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged Peter Obi to trash his Presidential ambition and return to the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a post on Facebook, the self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, who has shifted attention to de-marketing Peter Obi, said the PDP is the home of the Labour Party candidate.

The former presidential aide called on all Peter Obi’s supporters to vote for Atiku in the 2023 Presidential election.

He wrote:

Donald Duke is absolutely right. You can’t waste your votes. It is a vote. It is not money. However, if you are not sure who to vote for, I urge you to consider voting Atiku. Even if you are Obidient, vote Atiku. Because the PDP and Atiku are the political home of Peter Obi, and there is no place like home! Come back home Peter. Come back home, beloved Obidients.