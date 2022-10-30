The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSA), Prince Dr. Ifalade Oyekan has harped on the need for collaboration between all Agencies of the Lagos State Government, especially those in charge of providing security for the State.

Prince Oyekan made the call during a courtesy visit to the Agency by a team from the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) led by its Director-General, Mrs. Abiola Adeyinka, adding that there can be little or no progress without a symbiotic relationship between the various Agencies of the Government.

The LNSA boss, who said that the vision of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is clear on the safety and security of the people and their properties as enshrined in the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda, added that only a close working relationship between the agencies can make the vision a reality.

Commending Mr. Governor for his dedication and foresight, Oyekan promised to collaborate with the Institute on the training of Neighborhood Officers, just as he advised the team to properly outline its programmes in order to facilitate a seamless working relationship among both agencies of government.

Earlier, the Director-General, Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), Mrs. Abiola Adeyinka, said the purpose of the courtesy visit was to initiate a working relationship between the Institute and LNSA in the area of training for all law enforcement personnel.

She promised that LETI would conduct and coordinate training activities in a way that would show transparency in all engagements.

Adeyinka, however, expressed the belief that with continued hard work as a team, LNSA would achieve more success in the security sector.