Friday, February 18, 2022
Cocaine Deal: Police Suspends Abba Kyari’s Men, Seeks More Details On Saga

JOE BRYKSA / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS files Police display drugs and money seized during Project Distress. The 15-month investigation involved more than 200 police officers.

The Police Service Commission has suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective Offices with effect from Monday, 14th   February, 2022.

The two Police Officers were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force.

They were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

According to a statement on Thursday by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head, Press and Public Relations Department of the Commission, the Commission’s decision was contained in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, dated 16th February 2022 and signed by Hon. Justice Clara B. Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme court and Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Honourable Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police.

The Commission in the letter titled “Re- Investigation into seizure and Transfer to the National Drug Law  Enforcement Agency of 25 kilograms of Cocaine by the Office of DCP, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police  Department of Force Intelligence Bureau,” stated that in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the Commission has approved the suspension of the Officers ” until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them.”

The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to ‘note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations”.

The Inspector General of Police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

“The IGP is further requested to inform the Commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action,” the letter said.

The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

 

 

Kenechukwu Ofomah

