Real Madrid is on the verge of writing history yet again after defeating the Red Devils, Al Ahly of Egypt by 4-1 scoreline at the Stade Moulay Abdallah (Rabat) stadium to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final. Madrid with four of the titles is the most by any club and could extend it to five when they play against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Vinícius Jr gave Madrid the lead just a few minutes to end the first half after the Brazilian took advantage of a blunder made by Al Ahly’s defender. Federico Valverde made it 2-0 just after a minute into the second half for Los Blancos. 65 in the game Maaloul reduced the goal deficit to 2-1 helping Al Ahly get one back from the spot kick. Modric missed from the spot kick in the 87th minute but of course, Rodrygo answered scoring to make the game 3-1 in Madrid’s favor. Aribas was a sub on in the added minute for Madrid, and just in the same minute he scored extending the lead to 4-1.

Real Madrid will face Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, on the verge of their fifth in the history of the competition. Al Hilal last night pulled a surprising victory against Flamengo of Brazil during a 5 goals thriller match.

