“He also made ten basins in which to wash, and he set five on the right side and five on the left to rinse things for the burnt offering; but the sea was for the priests to wash in.” – *2 Chronicles 4:6 NASB*

While the Israelites were in the wilderness, God commanded them to build a tent of meeting. In that tent, they were to have a laver, a place where Aaron and his sons were to “wash their hands and their feet” before entering the tent. This was very serious, something no one could take for granted. They were to “wash with water, so that they will not die” (Exodus 30:18 21).

But the laver was not just for this tent. When it was time to build the Temple in Jerusalem, the Israelites again made basins (or lavers) as places for the priests to wash. Why was this so important? Because God is holy and cannot tolerate the presence of sin. He wanted the Israelites to realize that they had to be clean and pure when they came into His Presence.

The laver symbolizes something important to us as well. We, too, need to be clean when we come into God’s Presence. While this was true for the priests physically, it’s true for us spiritually. David recognized this when he wrote that only those with “clean hands and a pure heart” may “ascend into the hill of the LORD” and “stand in His holy place” (Psalm 24:3-4).

Today, God wants to fellowship with you. He longs to answer your prayers and reveal more truths to you. But when you approach Him, remember that He is holy. Confess your sins and receive His forgiveness. With clean hands and a pure heart, approach His throne. You can be confident and bold!

*Prayer:*

Father, search my life and reveal anything that displeases You. Thank You for forgiveness. I commit these needs to You: _________. I trust You for the answers! In Jesus’ name. Amen.