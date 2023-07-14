Clean and Healthy Anambra: OCHA Brigade Intensifies Enforcement Against Street Trading, Hawking

The resistance by some persons against government’s efforts to end street trading and hawking in the state, is a major setback to ongoing efforts by the state government to build a clean and healthy Anambra State.

The Managing Director of the State Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, OCHA brigade, Comrade Celestine Anere disclosed this during an enforcement operation against street traders in Awka, the State Capital.

The enforcement exercise took the team comprising OCHA Brigade officials and men of the Anambra State Vigilante Group, AVG, to various parts of the capital city including Aroma, Regina Caeli junction, Eke-Awka, UNIZIK temp-site, Amawbia among other places.

During the enforcement activity, the OCHA brigade officials confiscated goods and wares displayed on the roads as well as arrested some of the traders.

They also cleaned up most blocked roads, removing shanties and illegal structures built on drainages and waterways.

Speaking during the exercise, Comrade Anere explained that the enforcement exercise became necessary, following the resistance exhibited by the street traders.

According to him, they are now exploring the provisions of the law against street trading, which grants them the powers to confiscate the goods and arrest perpetrators

“It is worrisome that our people have not harkened to the call by our Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to assist government to build a clean and healthy state. This is an environment where things are done in an orderly manner.

“The Anambra State Government has zero tolerance for street trading and hawking.

“And it is the responsibility of the OCHA brigade to eliminate street trading and this is one of our numerous exercises to eliminate all forms of such illegal activities.

“For the past six months on a daily basis, we have tried to let the people know that this is illegal and that they should stop, but it appears they do not want to listen to us.

“The truth is, that this street trading is a major barrier to this efforts by government.

“The dangers associated with street trading are enormous and they include blockage of the waterways and littering of our streets and roads. Sometimes, these shanties erected for these street trading activities, constitute a hideout for criminals and pose a security threat to parts of our state, where they are happening.

“That is why we are taking this initiative to remove these set-ups and clear the streets so that they can be clean and healthy,” he said.

The OCHA Brigade boss said the enforcement will be sustained to other parts of the state especially Onitsha, Nnewi, Ihiala, and their neighbouring cities.

Stressing that government does not take delight in chasing people around and confiscating their goods and arresting them, Anere said what the agency is doing with the enforcement is to restore sanity, and not to bring hardship to the people.

He noted that if Anambra residents succeed in eliminating street trading and hawking, it would go a long way in making the state clean and healthy.