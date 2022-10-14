Awka

Anambra State Government on Friday, finally reacted to reports claiming that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has slammed a levy of N100,000 for the display of burial banners and posters across the state, saying the report is false.

Both online and the mainstream media were awash earlier this week with the reports that anyone who wants to bury their loved ones in Anambra, will have to cough out the whooping sum for burial posters.

Many quarters had described the alleged government action as insensitive and anti-people, wondering whether the Soludo administration was all about imposing taxes and levies.

But in a chat with TNC correspondent in Anambra today over the issue, the State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu made it clear that the Governor never slammed a N100,000 levy on anybody, describing the report as an obvious mischief.

According to him, the news report must have emanated from a misreading of a message sent to the National President, Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) Mr. Tony Ujubuonu, on the regulation of ceremonial adverts in the state.

“It needs to be brought to the notice of the general public that the Anambra State House of Assembly had back in 2019, long before the coming to power of Governor Soludo, enacted a law, vide Anambra State Burial/Funeral Ceremonial Control Law, 2019, that came into force on the 9th of April, 2019.

“In line with the Signage Structure of the extant law, Ujubuonu had only written to the National President of ASATU to ensure that that the town unions work in concord with the government as per burial and funeral ceremonies and dues.

“The dues, according to Ujubuonu, are graded thusly: ‘4 X 6FT N5,000 for two weeks; 8 X 10FT N20,000 for two weeks; above 10FT square are N100,000 monthly; and N5000 for posters for two weeks.’

“It is therefore not true that Governor Soludo slammed a N100,000 levy on anybody in Anambra State,” Nwosu said.

The Commissioner insisted that it is an obvious mischief for any self-respecting reporter to pick up the N100,000 monthly payment which is almost like building a billboard to slander the government.

“Truth is that anybody who wants to erect a billboard for the burial of a loved one ought to do that through an accredited member of Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and pay the requisite rates.

“It needs reiteration that the burial regulations are in tandem with the extant laws enacted by the Anambra State House of Assembly.

“Governor Soludo’s drive to make Anambra State a liveable and prosperous megacity is anchored on the rule of law and order.

“Even so, true to Mr. Governor’s insistence on always engaging all stakeholders, discussions are still ongoing with the town unions to ensure the application of the policy in a decent and humane manner before enforcement begins from November 1, 2022.

“Any journalist determined to publish accurate reports can always consult the Anambra State Ministry of Information to be properly informed,” Nwosu concluded.