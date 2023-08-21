CJN Ariwoola administers oath to Umahi, Keyamo as Ministers

David Umahi of Ebonyi and Festus Keyamo of Delta have officially taken office as the Minister of Works and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, respectively. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, conducted the swearing-in ceremony.

Following their oath-taking, President Bola Tinubu exchanged handshakes with the newly appointed ministers.

The induction of the 45 confirmed ministers-designate is presently underway at the Conference Centre of the State House in Abuja.

Each minister-designate was sworn in according to their respective state of origin.