Civil Society Frowns At Spate Of Crimes, Killings In Anambra, Suggests Strategies To Curb Menace

Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET) a platform for Non State Actors stakeholders over the weekend, condemned in strongest terms, the spate of violence, killings and activities of criminal elements in various communities in the State.

Insecurity in Anambra has reached its ebb, with unknown gunmen wreaking havoc in many communities.

Last week, gunmen had directed the local vigilante in some communities of Ihiala and Ekwusigo Local government Areas of the state, to submit all their arms at designated places for eventual take-over by the non-state armed group.

According to the Chairman of the ACSONET, Prince Chris Azor, who spoke in an interview with newsmen after a meeting in Awka, it is worrisome that unwarranted violence, wanton killings and destruction of lives and property, have become the order of the day in many parts of the State.

Comrade Azor cited recent cases where over sixteen (16) lives were lost at a funeral in Ebenebe community in Awka North LGA and similar incidents at Oko, Ekwulobia and other towns in the State.

“The most recent being the shooting incident at yet another funeral at Nnewi municipal.

“These have been exacerbated by activities of criminal elements around Ihiala axis, ritual killings and operations of Unknown Gun Men (UGM) who have kept the citizens in perpetual fear and trembling,” he said.

The Civil Society advocate noted that citizens can no longer sit back and watch these ugly incidents escalate without intervention, the reason the group has developed strategies to curb the menace.

“Such interventions range from Stakeholder engagements and dialogue mechanisms, partnership with State Actors, interface with security agencies, peace building mediation strategies and community surveillance and monitoring mechanisms,” he noted.

Comrade Azor revealed that the group has structures and representation in all the 326 Wards in the 181 Communities of the State.

These structures he said, would be reactivated for real time interventions in reportage, communication and interface with relevant authorities, for desired result.

He therefore, implored citizens especially, at the grassroots to rise up to their civic responsibilities and protect our various communities in order to stem this obvious existential threat to collective peace, security and development.

“The group in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders is already working out modalities for engaging the incoming administration of Prof Chukwuma Soludo, and indeed all those who may be seeking political offices during 2023 general elections,” Prince Azor concluded.