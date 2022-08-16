The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of one Muhammad Nasir Ambursa, a former senior staff of the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom, Plateau State, over offences bordering on forgery and making a false statement.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment and ordered to refund salaries he had received for 11 years at NVRI.

The prosecution counsel in proving his case told the court that the convict had retired from the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja, then gained another employment as a contract staff in Kebbi State Judicial Service Commission.

However, based on a false statement in his curriculum vitae that he had “linked” his service at the NJI, Abuja and the Kebbi State Judicial Service Commission, he applied for and got a job at the NVRI, Vom. This was done with a view to meet a requirement that stated that “a prospective employee must be willing to transfer his service” to NVRI to gain employment into the Research Institute.

The act is contrary to Section 25 and punishable under Section 25(1)(b) of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and Section 138 of the Penal Code.

The trial judge sentenced the accused to six months imprisonment with an option of N100,000.00 fine on count one; and one month imprisonment with option of N50,000.00 fine on count two.

The court also ordered the convict to refund all emoluments he received in 11 years while he was in the service of NVRI, Vom, Plateau State.