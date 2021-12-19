The Anti-vandal Squad of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been given a tall order on the country’s national assets. NSCDC’s Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, handed them the tall order.

Spokesman of the civil defence, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement said his principal has charged the squad to be dogged and resilient in the fight against vandalism of petroleum pipelines and other oil installations, oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, illegal oil refinery and other illegal dealings in petroleum products.

Audi, according to him, gave this stern directive during an inspection tour of Rivers State where a large amount of arrest of Vandals and seizures of items suspected to be illegally refined petroleum products and instruments for the illegal operation was made by the Command in furtherance of his administration’s renewed fight against nefarious elements and vandals of the nation’s critical infrastructure and assets.

He hinted that his visit is predicated on the order of the Mr President to speak the language vandals and other criminals elements in the country understand by launching a formidable and aggressive action to rescue our economy from the hands of all economic saboteurs and other enemies of the Nigeria.

The civil defence chief reiterated that the service will continue to deal decisively with any individual or group of persons intending to tamper with our collective wealth, assets and infrastructure while also working in synergy with other sister security agencies and law enforcement agencies to restore the hope of Nigerians in the current administration effort to provide security for all and sundry.

While parading the suspects, Audi commended the existing synergy and collaborative efforts of the NSCDC, the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army and other sister agencies in the arrest of 40 suspected oil thieves, 10 Trucks, 9 Boats, 69 Jerry Cans / Drums 100 Petroleum Pipes and 83 Sacks filled with suspected adulterated petroleum products in different parts of Rivers State.

He commended the officers and men of the state for their levelheadedness, dedication to duty and comportment; stating that the number of arrests made so far is highly and equally charged them not to relent in the fight against vandalism and illegal dealings in petroleum products.

“The war against oil thieves and economic saboteurs cannot be compromised because oil is the mainstay of our economy, we must remain firm and resolute in Safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure.

‘’Do not be deterred; the nation is losing a lot by the nefarious activities of these saboteurs; the war must therefore be taken to their camps and we must overcome”, Audi said.

He added that other items recovered from the suspects includes: Seven (7) Pumping Machines, Seven (7) 40HP Yamaha engines, One (1) 90HP Yamaha engine and several hoses used for syphoning AGO. The arrested suspects are currently undergoing a thorough investigation and would soon be appropriately charged to court.

He, therefore, charged every good spirited Nigerian to report any strange movement, suspicious individuals and activities to the nearest security agency for prompt action so that the country can be rid of all dangerous elements amongst us.