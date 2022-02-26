Civil Defence Gives Free Medicare to Abuja Communities

Residents of Sabo Iddo community and others within the Abuja Municipal Area Council have been given free medical care by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to meet the healthcare need of the masses.

A spokesman for the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement said it was part of their activities to commemorate this year’s World Civil Defence Day.

The exercise with the theme ”Building bridges for better healthcare at the grassroots for safety and security of future generations” is at the instance of Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General, NSCDC as part of the organization’s Corporate Social Responsibility to the civil populace with a view to enhancing a more robust relationship between the Corps and the Citizens.

Represented at the flag-off of the 2-days event by ACG in charge of Crisis Management, Pedro Ideba, the CG said the year 2022 event is very unique to the service as the Corps marks the World Civil Defence Day which is celebrated across the globe every March 1, the day also coincided with the one year in office of the present administration under the leadership of Audi.

According to the Audi, the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) is an intergovernmental organisation whose objective is to contribute to the development by States of structures ensuring the protection and assistance of populations and safeguarding property and the environment in the face of natural and man-made disasters.

NSCDC being a member of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland will continue to give a good account of itself by engaging in more selfless service to Nigerians and carrying out regular medical aid and intervention to more vulnerable communities.

Audi appreciated United Healthcare International (HMO) for assisting with drugs and other valuable items for the outreach and called on members of the communities earmarked to take advantage of the programme to access free medical care offered by the Corps.

Commenting on the exercise, the representative of United Healthcare International HMO, Mr Adesoji Idowu, commended the CG for the initiative and assured him of continuous support for the sustainability of the program and extension to more needy communities.

Receiving members of the NSCDC team for the medical outreach, the traditional ruler of Sabo Iddo Bobota, Yakubu Musa, thanked the Commandant General for choosing his community out of several others in Abuja, reiterating that it was the first time his subjects would be benefitting from such gesture, hence, the name of the Corps will go down memory lane in the history of the community.

While pleading with the Corps for more continuous intervention, the traditional ruler assured the CG of his community’s support to the Corps at all times in curbing crime and other despicable activities of criminal elements within his domain and beyond.

The outreach which covered communities such as Wukara, Iddo Maji and Iddo Maji provided free medical treatment/referral, free routine immunization, free medical screening, free COVID-19 vaccination, free medical enlightenment and advisory on COVID-19 prevention and other health matters.

Pupils of UBE Primary School Sabo Iddo, equally enjoyed free medical service and distribution of drugs with applause to the Corps for having the less privileged in mind through selfless efforts which could not have come at a better time.