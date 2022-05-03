Civil Defence Chief Promises Staff Welfare as Wike Felicitates with Muslims

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is felicitating with Muslims on their successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri just as the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, is promising continuous welfare of the operatives of the agency.

Every May 1 is a day set aside to celebrate workers as part of International Workers’ Day celebration across the world.

It is in this spirit that Audi acknowledges and celebrates the amazing qualities, efforts, and resilience of all NSCDC personnel nationwide for giving their sweat and blood in building a great nation.

He commended officers and men of the Corps for their hard work, dedication to duty and relentless efforts in justifying the mandates of securing lives and protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure of government which has contributed significantly to the growth and development of our country.

Spokesman for the civil defence, Olusola Odumosu,in a statement says his principal appreciates the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for supporting the Corps over the years and creating an enabling environment for officers and men of NSCDC to add value to the security architecture of the country.

While also appreciating his personnel for their support for his leadership in the last one year, he urges them to remain focused, dedicated and committed to the ideals and core values of NSCDC beyond the International Workers’ Day.

“You are the foundation and pillar upon which the Corps is fortified, I hold all of you in high esteem because you have given a good account of yourselves and the management could not have done anything without you.

‘’I must say that I am highly impressed and motivated by your performance and activities in actualizing our vision and mission for the service in the last one year that I came on board as your Commandant General.

‘’Let me assure you once again that I am determined to continue to improve your condition of service and to make life better for all of you across the board without leaving anyone behind’’, Audi said.

He seized the occasion of the Workers’ Day celebration to thank his supervising Minister, Rauf Aregbesola for his confidence in the Corps and assured that the Corps will continue to make him proud and live up to expectations without compromising set standards.

He extols the gallantry of all officers and men of the Corps who have paid the supreme price while serving their father land and commiserates with their various families for holding forth in the absence of their loved ones who were equally dear to him being their father and leader.

He expressed sadness and empathized with the Benue State Command of the Corps which recently lost two of its gallant men in an ambush by bandits in the outskirts of Makurdi while on official duty and prayed that God will give the families of the slain officers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He however, assured them that whatever entitlements are due to any of the fallen heroes of the Corps in the line of duty will be paid to the last kobo under his administration without faltering.

“As your leader, I will continue to make your welfare my priority and ensure that we play our role in creating a good working environment for you to fulfill your career and make life meaningful for you.

‘’I wish to congratulate all my personnel and the entire Nigerian workers on the International Workers’ Day 2022, let’s continue to remain vigilant and be security conscious at all time; if you see anything suspicious, don’t keep your mouth shut, rather, report to any security agency nearest to you for prompt action to nip the danger in the bud’’, Audi said.

Governor Wike in a Sallah goodwill message however, congratulated the Muslim faithfuls for the successful fasting period and its attendant benefits of purification.

He called on all Nigerians to draw the lessons of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication derived from the teachings of the Holy Prophet all through the Ramadan period.

Wike noted that the governor assured that his administration will continue to promote religious tolerance and the right environment for the freedom of worship.

Like this: Like Loading...