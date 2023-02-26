The Secretary to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar, has expressed the readiness of the Commission to collaborate with the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) in capacity building efforts and in investigations with regard to tax document analysis.

He made this remark when the leadership of CITN, Abuja chapter, led by its Vice Chairman, Benjamin Enamudu, paid a courtesy call to ICPC headquarters recently.

Prof Abubakar added that the Commission’s Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) Keffi, which delivers lectures and training courses, will support the Association with subject matter experts.

15 total views, 15 views today