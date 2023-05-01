A Nigerian business, CIIBEX Group, has teamed up with a business, HP Kapital, located in the UK, to look into investment prospects in Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African nations.

At a meeting between Dr. Nandishwar Kaushal, Chairman of HP Kapital, and Chief Executive Officer of CIIBEX Group, James Williams, the two men noted that their partnership aimed to promote sustainable development and shatter economic barriers in the area.

Williams said that the relationship between the two companies will enable the examination of investment prospects in significant Nigerian states and nations throughout sub-Saharan Africa. Williams commented through his brand communication strategist, Alexander Allaputa.

“As a leading provider of innovative solutions in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, ClIBEX Group is committed to making a positive impact by driving economic growth and social development while earning the trust and respect of stakeholders. With expertise in strategy development, operational optimization, and digital transformation, he said.

Williams noted states like Kano, Benue, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Kogi as investment-ripe regions with enormous potential development in university hospitals and hostels, mining, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructural development with the capacity for exponential economic growth. Williams claimed that both parties identified opportunities in Nigeria that strategically aligned with their expertise.

He asserted that “it is a positive development that will attract more investments to the region and contribute to its economic growth of the states as discussed and Nigeria at large”.

Additionally, he mentioned that HP Kapital is already working on projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Enugu, and Bauchi.