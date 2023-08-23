CIBN Will Investigate Modern Working Conditions In The Workplace

Bankers and other financial experts from around the world will come together to discuss the modern tactics that will enable financial service professionals to reposition themselves for relevance on a global scale and the evolving workplace culture.

This is an endeavor to ensure improved career development in the financial sector, which is characterized by rapid change.

This important discussion will take place on the stage of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 2023 Graduates’ Induction and Prize Awards Ceremony.

Students who have passed the institute’s professional examinations will receive credentials from the institute in 2022.

The induction ceremony is slated to take place on Saturday, August 25, 2023, according to a statement issued by Folake Akintayo, Head of Corporate Communications and Brand Management, CIBN.

ACIB and Microfinance Certified Bankers (MCIB) categories of the institute will formally accept 407 newly qualified associates (chartered bankers) and 895 microfinance-certified bankers during the program.

The awarding of prizes to students who excelled in the various categories of the institute’s examinations will be the highlight of the occasion.

“The Dynamics of Work and Current Realities: The Way Forward for Financial Service Professionals” is the theme of the program.

The dynamics of work in the new economy are likely to be better understood by experts in the financial services sector as a result of this.