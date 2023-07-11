CIBN Uses ‘generation Next’ To Entice Gen Z Into The Banking Industry

According to the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), it is ready to motivate a new generation of banking professionals, promote knowledge exchange, and encourage the creation of creative solutions to problems.

This occurs as the institute completes preparations for the inaugural Generation Next Forum, which will take place on August 3 and have as its theme “Industry 5.0 Banking Revolution: Insights for Generation Next.”

Dr. Ken Opara, the 22nd President/Chairman of Council of the Institute, said during a press conference yesterday to announce the program that the forum was intended to give stakeholders a strong platform to examine the importance of the fifth industrial revolution and its profound impact on the banking and finance industry, particularly as it affects the young generation, which has been a cardinal focus of his agenda.

Opara claimed that based on data currently available, Nigeria, with a median age of 18.1 years, has the world’s greatest population of youth. It is undeniable that the younger generation—who make up about 70% of the population—holds the key to the future.

“We believe that the future is now; as such our focus is to attract, groom, mentor, prepare and collaborate with this special segment to get them ready for the task ahead.”

He claims that more than 5000 people will attend the forum, both physically and virtually, with the majority being Gen-Z and millennial participants, decision-makers, operators, and other important actors in the financial services ecosystem.

“This event will serve as an avenue for tech enthusiasts to showcase their innovative ideas, foster collaborations, and explore opportunities that arise from the convergence of technology and finance,” he explained.

Additionally addressing, Nath Ude, chairman of the forum’s planning and organizing committee, said the group could not emphasize enough the importance of the occasion and the potential impact it will have on the sector.

The forum, which will be held at the Queens Park Events Centre, Victoria Island, according to Ude, who doubles as the managing director of Nova Merchant Bank, offers a fertile ground for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and the generation of ground-breaking ideas that will shape the future of banking and finance in Nigeria.

According to him, it would act as a hub for the fusion of up-and-coming talent and seasoned professionals. The topic of discussion will center on the urgently needed transformation that is required for both our nation and the continent of Africa.

