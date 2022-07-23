Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has mandated members of the governing council committees to continuously innovate and remain relevant in light of significant changes and uncertainties in the industry, notwithstanding the difficulties the financial sector faces.

Ken Opara, CIBN’s president and chairman of the council, made this statement yesterday during the opening of the institute’s governing council committees.

He claimed that both members and non-members of the committee, including former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Femi Pedro, Chairman of Thisday Newspapers Nduka Obaigbena, and Immediate Past President of CIBN Bayo Olugbemi, among other notable individuals, have the credentials to continue to make contributions to the institute, the banking sector, and the economy at large.

The head of CIBN referred to the 21 governing council committees, which are now made up of three statutory committees, fourteen standing committees, and four ad hoc committees, and stated that the creation of their action plans and goals must coincide with the strategic emphasis of the institute.

He asserts that the committees need to study and consider the idea of financial services in the twenty-first century without banks.

Opara added that the inauguration was essential for the growth and development of the institute because the CIBN takes pleasure in its commitment to ethics and professionalism.

“As we assemble these committees, we anticipate that they will present concepts that will advance the board and institute. They are individuals with a track record who also have the freedom to think broadly and unconventionally.

“There might be some oversight when you ponder and start to examine the agenda, but it will still be smoothening since all of it is to make the institute a better place,” he said.

He wished the CEOs of the Banks a prosperous term and praised them for the additional services and benefits they brought to the organization.

Pedro made the vow to do their best to contribute to the development of the institute in his remarks, speaking on behalf of the newly appointed board committee members.