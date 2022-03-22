Church Founders in Ogun State arrested for killing member

The co-founders of a Nigerian Christian fellowship group in Ogun sate have been arrested by the Ogun Sate command of the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly killing a member in their church.

The founders who were identified as Chidi Samuel and Paul Zakari were on Monday, March 21, paraded among 15 suspected criminals at the Police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta for committing various crimes.

According to The Punch Samuel and Zakari are co-founders of a Christian fellowship called Life Builders Network in Oyan village, Imala, in Abeokuta-North area.

The victim was identified as Favour Okumazor from Oyan village, Imala.