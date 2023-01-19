The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese on the Niger, has dissociated itself from a purported award of recognition to a native doctor in Oba Idemili South Council Area of Anambra State, Chigozie Nwagu, a.k.a, “Akwa okuko tiwara aku n’Oba”.

A trending video circulating on some media platforms about the award, had shown two purported priests, who claimed they were from the Onitsha Anglican Diocese presenting a sourvenir as award to the native doctor in a hotel in Onitsha.

The priests had claimed the native doctor had touched lives even more than the so-called Christians, and as such, the Diocese has recognized his inputs and decided to honour him with the award.

The latest video is the second in the series of awards presented to the native doctor by priests, after an Anglican priest had earlier last year while inaugurating a hotel built by the self-styled native doctor, presented him with an award of recognition and letter of invitation abroad.

The native doctor was seen in the video boasting that the award is the fourth he has received from the church and that it shows what he can do.

But in a statement by the Synod Secretary in the Diocese on the Niger, Ven John Nkwoemezie and made available to journalists, the church noted that the misleading trending video claimed that the so-called award took place in a hotel in Onitsha on January 13,2023.

Denying any link with the claim, the church insisted that no such award took place in any of its parishes nor officiated by its priests.

The church added, “This therefore makes the claims by the promoters of the mischievous and dubious video, a calculated falsehood meant to demean and tarnish the image and integrity of the diocese.

“None of the ‘priests’ in the video belong to any parish of the diocese. And the robes of the priests were never those of the church or her priests.

“These are impostors with satanic ploys to destroy the highly cherished image of the Anglican Church and thereby embarrass the Church of God.”

Stating that the diocese, her parishes and priests were committed to true Christianity and would not give awards or have any relationship with native doctors, herbalists and occultic people as seen in the video clip, Nkwoemezie urged the public to disregard the video.

Referring to 3 John 9-11, the Church warned the public to be wary of the devices of the evil one, noting that the days are truly evil.

Speaking, the Director of Communications for the Diocese, Sir Oseloka Offor told journalists that the legal directorate of the church was studying the matter with a view to seeking legal action.

Oseloka enjoined the public to beware of deriding the revered Anglican Communion, or making any form of caricature of her name or her priests as such would be viewed seriously.