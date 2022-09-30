According to Football Transfer Journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea FC and RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku agreed on a deal theoretically ahead of a potential move next summer. It was revealed that the French player had his first stage of medical with Chelsea medical staff teams in Germany weeks ago, but this was said to have occurred secretly between both parties as nothing is official yet.

Nkunku who recently extended his contract with the German club has a release clause of €60m in it which is possible for Chelsea to trigger next summer’s transfer window.

The Bundesliga’s best player for last season scored 35 goals and made 20 assists across all competitions last season for Leipzig, he has netted 6 goals in his 11 appearances this season.