The convener of Unity House Foundation (UHF), a good governance, social justice and peace advocacy group, Mr. Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has called on Nigerians to use the celebration of Christmas as an opportunity to entrench peace and show love to one another.

Wali who made the call in a statement said the period should be a moment of reflection and reminder of the essence of love as exemplified by Christ whose birth is being commemorated with Christmas.

“As we celebrate the birth of our lord Jesus Christ, it is my prayer, that in commemoration of everything He meant – LOVE, HUMILITY AND PEACE, we make a commitment to birth an era of love, humility and peace.

“Let the celebration of Christmas be a quiet reminder of the need to love our neighbors as we love ourselves, live in peace with our community and remain humble in realization of the fact that many have gone and we are still here, only by His grace,” Wali said.

He added: “Also, as we celebrate, let us remember all those who are in need of more than a celebration of Christmas, but in need of your love and support to lift them from hunger and despair- ALL YEAR LONG.

“Make the spirit of Christmas your lifestyle, celebrate Christ everyday and learn to give everyday… if you can.

“Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.”