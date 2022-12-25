The Founder, Leader and Arch-Bishop of Living Christ Mission Inc., Most Rev. Professor Daddy Hezekiah has described Christmas as a time when every Christian should appreciate God for His great love for mankind as well as a season that should be used to reflect deeply on how one has fared in the year.

Daddy Hezekiah made the observation in a Christmas message on Sunday made available to newsmen in Onitsha.

The renowned man of God said Christmas is used to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, who was born to be the Saviour of the world.

According to him, Christ was born to save man from sin and death and to also bring life to man, and as such, Christmas marks the starting point of the salvation of man.

“It is the expression of God’s great love for man which He manifested by giving us His holy and only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, the greatest gift ever, since creation.

“This was captured in John 3:16-17, which says, ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God sent the Son into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him.’

Daddy Hezekiah explained that Christmas should therefore be a sacred event that should be celebrated by every child of God, irrespective of the date chosen.

He asked Christians to use the occasion to think about their ways and make out time to reconcile with the Saviour for the coming New Year.

He said; “Let us not be among those who indulge in all manner of atrocities to meet up with the demands of societal celebrations.

“As a joyous moment, it is important to share what we have with the poor and the less privileged around us so that they too can be happy. Celebrating Christmas by drinking to stupor, committing all forms of immorality and worldly partying are clear misrepresentations and misinterpretations of what Christmas symbolizes.

“Indeed, God will not accept such. May the new born King be born, not in a manger this time, but in our lives. As we open our gates to people this Christmas, let us also open our hearts to the new born King for the transformation of our lives.”

The Prelate, who is the Proprietor and Chancellor, Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State, stressed the need for Christians to serve God with all their heart, spirit, soul and body in their own interest.

Harping on the need for those who neglect and disobey the word of God to refrain, the cleric noted that although they may appear as though they prospering and flourishing, yet they are just like grass, doomed to destruction forever.

He also emphasized that Christians must not allow anything to take the place of God in their lives, urging them instead, to put God first in all they do.

“Please, endeavour to establish and maintain a good and strong relationship with God and put your whole trust in Him no matter the situation. Always tell Him the truth about yourself, do not sin deliberately, thinking that He does not know or see what you are doing because nobody can deceive Him as He rewards everyone according to their deeds.

“Moreover, endeavour to love God with all your heart, delight in and make out time for the things of God, especially studying the Bible as this will enable you know God and His will more, and draw you closer to Him. (Psalm 1:2).

“Do not spend your valuable time on irrelevances and corruptions on the social media or things that do not profit. Avoid indecent dressing because your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit (1st Corinthians 3:16, 1st Corinthians 6:19) and bad company which ruins good morals (1st Corinthians 15:33). Remember that to live in the flesh is death but to live in the Spirit is life and peace (Romans 8:6),” he admonished.

Daddy Hezekiah, who also spoke on the 2023 General Elections, urged them not to allow themselves to be bought over with gifts, money or promises but rather, to follow their conscience and vote sensibly towards electing credible and God-fearing persons with conscience, who will salvage the country from its present state and make it great again.

He said; “If we allow ourselves to be influenced with money and gifts, we will indirectly be extending our sufferings for another four years or thereabout.

“Therefore, obtain your permanent voter’s card and vote rationally, wisely, conscientiously, responsibly and reputably.

“I also appeal to all politicians to please avoid imposing a leader on the people. Politics should not be a do or die affair. Therefore, elections should be allowed to be free and fair.

“In 2019 elections, INEC performed poorly and I hope it would improve in the next elections in 2023 so as to win back people’s confidence in it. Let the people be responsible for the leader they eventually elect and not being forced to accept one by rigging.

“The masses are suffering and the hope for the common man is radically being trampled on. The Federal Government, the corrupt politicians and all those who rig elections should know that there is no way wise people will accept any leader imposed on them hence, we should please always remember that political positions will end.

“Therefore, you should always do things that will allow you move freely and happily amongst the people you governed.”

Daddy Hezekiah, who was recently honoured by the Federal government with the National Award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), appreciated the honour, but urged the federal government to please consider the plight of the people and work towards addressing the indiscriminate kidnappings, killings and social ills in the country.

“Hence, I sincerely appeal to the federal government to please consider the lives lost on daily bases to situations that can be truly aborted.

“The Federal and State Governments should endeavour to equip the General hospitals in order to help the less privileged who cannot afford to go to expensive private hospitals.

“May I also humbly appeal to the Federal Government to rebuild/refurbish the bad roads in Nigeria especially in the South East. These bad roads have claimed many lives and the Federal Government should not overlook this important situation.

“Let me simply say that the bad roads are death traps therefore they need urgent attention because any delay will claim many more lives.

“I also urge the Federal Government to take education very seriously and settle their disagreement with Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as this is adversely affecting the youths especially students.

“To me, it is wrong to pay the members of ASUU half salaries, they have been owed over 9 months and as things are hard, let the Federal Government remember them so that they will give their best educationally.

“The Federal Government should know that these lecturers have families to take care of, therefore they must be treated very well and given their due respect,” he said.