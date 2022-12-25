The standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election in Cross River State, Distinguished Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu, has sent his warmest greetings to the entire people of the state for the celebration of this year’s Christmas, a Christian festival observed every 25th of December in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a Christmas message he personally signed, Otu, the leading guber candidate in Cross River, said: “Dear Cross Riverians, Today is Christmas and as we celebrate the birth of the risen Christ, I want to very warmly, wish you a happy Christmas.

“As the birth of Christ came with limitless blessings to mankind, it is my sincere prayer that this Christmas will bring you endless joy, peace and a prosperous Cross River.”

He assured the people of his firm determination and resolve to work tirelessly round the clock, with all his energy to build on the solid foundation already laid by the incumbent Governor Ben Ayade to bring about a better Cross River, if given the opportunity to steer the ship of the state from May 29, 2023.

“Let me reassure you of my commitment to work for a greater and better Cross River if given the mandate to be your governor as we prepare for next year’s elections. Once again, I wish you a Merry Christmas,” he stated.

In the spirit of the yuletide jollification and his usual show of philanthropy, Otu popularly known as Sweet Prince, was said to have in a grand style doled out cash gifts, foodstuff of different kinds and other items to various individuals, groups, residents and organizations in the state, including the Calabar Correctional Service inmates, orphanage homes, the aged and widows.

Sweet Prince, who is believed to have an overflowing milk of human kindness in him, and appeared to have made it a practice over the years, to always reach out and celebrate the birth of Christ with the masses pursuant to his watchword, ‘In politics to serve humanity’, was applauded for his consistent record of connecting with the commoners.