The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim has urged corps members from embarking on journeys that will endanger their lives in this yuletide period.

This development was contained in his Christmas statement titled “MAY THE SEASON OF CHRISTMAS STRENGTHEN OUR BOND OF UNITY AND COMMONALITIES”.

While joining millions of Christian faithfuls in commemorating the birth of Christ, the DG “prays that the celebration shall bring about lasting peace to our country, renewal of faith in Nigeria and strengthening of the commonalities, as well as bond of unity among Nigerians, which the National Youth Service Corps Scheme has championed in 48 years.”

“As we celebrate Christmas, the Director-General admonishes Staff and Corps Members to celebrate the Season responsibly, guarding against risky behaviours that will put their lives in harm’s way.

“In this wise, night travels in any guise should be avoided. Any journey that stretches beyond 6 pm should be broken.

“With collective and conscientious efforts towards nation-building, Nigeria shall rise to take its pride of place in the comity of developed nations.

Merry Christmas.”