The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC in Anambra, on Monday announced the deployment of 1931 officers and men of the command to beef up security across parts of the state during the yuletide celebrations.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Isidore Chikere disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in his office at the State NSCDC headquarters in Awka.

According to Chikere, the deployment is in view of the expected increase in economic activity, movement of people as well as several church and social activities which may attract large crowds during the forthcoming festive season.

The Anambra NSCDC boss revealed that the Command has put in place adequate security measures in collaboration with sister security agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration of the Yuletide season.

“Consequently, the State Command has ordered the deployment of one thousand, nine hundred and thirty-one (1931) officers and men across the state.

“The operatives are drawn from Tactical Squad, Operations Department, the Anti-Vandal Unit, the Agro-Rangers, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), the Rapid Respond Unit (RRS), Special Female Squad, Chemical, Biological Radioactive Nuclear Energy Unit (CBRNE), Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection Department and the Department of Intelligence and Investigation for both foot and mobile patrols.

“There will also be a fixed – point presence and increased- led operations across churches, event/recreational centres, motorparks, markets identified routes and flashpoints among others,” he said.

Chikere further said personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under strict instruction to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

He assured people of the state of the command’s readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protection of lives and property of innocent citizens, coupled with all the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the State during the celebration.

He continued; “Furthermore, the Command is prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause break down of law and order before during and after the festive period.

“I wish to extend my warm greetings to Christian faithful and other citizens in the state, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year and equally enjoin them to cooperate with NSCDC and other security agencies, in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful celebrations and report any suspicious person or object to the nearest NSCDC formation in all the twenty-one local Government Areas of the State or call the Command emergency phone number 0806 676 9442.”