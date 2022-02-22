Christians should arise for nation building – Bolaji Akinyemi.

A non-denominational christian body, Voice of His Word Ministry, today has charged Nigerian Christians to do more than just pray in churches for the country, but to participate in building the country and making it great.

This charge was given by the body on Monday, at a press conference in Lagos, to create awareness for their forthcoming sensitization programme, the Apostolic Round Table, themed ‘Green Shift’.

Speaking to reporters, the convener of the event, Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi, explained why he took it upon himself to organize such an important program, especially at this period where Nigeria is going through challenging times.

“As a concerned Nigerian and Christian, I am worried about the direction the country is going. That is why I and my team are organizing a sensitization programme to explain to Nigerians and Christians, why they need to do more to contribute to the growth of the country. This is the third time we will be organizing an event like this, and all we just want is for people to know how important they are to nation building.

“Central to this Conference is the panel discussion, the topic of which is; owners of Nigeria? On the panel are renowned opinion shapers and worthy representative of the Nigerian people, Adesunmbo Adeoye, Daniel Kadzai, Amaka Oforbuike, Temitope Majekodunmi and Yinka Quadri.”

“We have great speakers coming to talk that day. And we are sure Nigerians will benefit from this”, Akinyemi added.

“Great nations are birthed through ideas and are consequently transformed into it through policies and pursuit.

“If you look at Dubai today, you will think they just blossomed! No, they had plans several years ago to get them to where they are currently. Nigeria should emulate Dubai, we can start by putting in place, an 100 years plan, that is how we wish the country to be in 100 years time.” He concluded.

This year’s edition according to the organizers, will feature award ceremonies and an award will be given to the Governor of Gombe state, for his amorous relationship with Christians and for how he has administered the affairs of Gombe state in the last one year.

The event, which is not sponsored by any politician or political body, is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 24th February, at the Neca House Auditorium, Ikeja, Lagos.

Among those expected to speak at the Apostolic Round Table, are Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Precious Chikwendu, Olusegun Osilowo, amongst others. ART Conference the year will be chaired by Amb. Steven Baba Bangoji, BOT Chairman, Southern Kaduna People’s Union who is also the President of Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians. Christian leader expected include, Pastor Chijoke Okonkwo of The Force of Grace Ministry, Rev Dr JB Odofin of the ECWA, Bishop Funsho Awe a Governor candidate in the last Governorship election in Lagos state and a host of others.